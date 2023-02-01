Scores of Mariners Cove residents gathered on Sunday to ensure their concerns were heard about a proposed development that could see a three-story apartment block and extra boat pens built on a lot that currently houses a popular cafe.
City of Mandurah has received an application from Element on behalf of Salander Property and lot owner Urban Orchard Pty Ltd for a $6.4 million mixed-use development at Lot 598 (No 40) Darwin Terrace, consisting of five terraced townhouses, seven apartments, a marina extension for 46 new boat pens, a cafe/restaurant and about 50 new parking bays.
The applicant has opted to have the application determined by a Joint Development Assessment Panel rather than through council, however the city will provide a recommendation to the panel.
About 70 residents attended the meeting to comment on how the city could recommend changes to the development, with concerns raised over a lack of proposed parking, access to the existing marina and environmental impacts to nearby Creery Wetlands.
Resident Garry Irvine said hundreds more had shown support, particularly for the Nourishing Soul Cafe which currently occupies the lot and is seen as a valuable community asset by residents.
"Parking within the proposed development is a very significant issue and residents understand that the developer in unable to fit enough spaces to accommodate the residents and visitors of the dwellings and cafe," he said.
The developer has proposed additional parking be implemented as street parking on Darwin Terrace, however Mr Irvine raised concerns about safety and if part of the parking could impose on the edge of the greenspace aligning the Creery Wetlands.
"This is a major danger for people who use Darwin Terrace and a breach of trust around the many agreements given in previous years about the protection of these unique and protected wetlands," he said.
The residents also said changes to the Local Town Planning Scheme in April 2022, which allow for the mixed use R40 medium density apartment development to be built on the site, were done so with little consultation.
They also expressed disappointment with the "limited time" open for residents to provide comment to the city on their concerns, which closed on November 29.
"It must be noted that limited time was provided to the general public and residents in this instance to provide feedback in relation to the development of this much-loved site," Mr Irvine said.
The developer held an information session in December 2021, where the community was shown architectural plans for the proposal and asked for feedback on the existing site.
"Feedback received during this engagement has been incorporated into the design of the development, particularly in regards to retaining and enhancing public access to the canal waterway and continuing the operation of the cafe which is highly valued by patrons and the local community," the applicant Element said on behalf of Salander Property.
"Positive responses were received from some members of the community, noting the need for the site to be redeveloped, the retention of the cafe, housing diversity, good landscaping and maintaining the connection with the park."
The city's report and recommendation is due to be submitted to the JDAP by March 3, with additional time allowed for key issues raised by residents to be further considered.
