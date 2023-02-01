Mandurah Mail

Development set for JDAP, however residents ensure City of Mandurah understands concerns

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 1 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 2:00pm
About 70 residents showed up on Sunday morning to express concerns about the development at Lot 598 Darwin Terrace in Mariners Cove. Picture supplied.

Scores of Mariners Cove residents gathered on Sunday to ensure their concerns were heard about a proposed development that could see a three-story apartment block and extra boat pens built on a lot that currently houses a popular cafe.

