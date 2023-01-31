Wannanup man sent to prison for repeat VRO offences

An American-born engineer will spend the next year behind bars after he breached a family violence restraining order and protective bail conditions just eight days after receiving a suspended prison sentence on other violent charges.
Wannanup man Derek Daniel Manley received the 13-month prison sentence in Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to breaching a family violence restraining order and protective bail conditions on January 7 after police found him at the address of the protected person, who is his ex-partner.
Manley had received a conditional suspended imprisonment order on December 30 on five other charges, including assaulting a police officer and an emergency department nurse, but that order was triggered by his new offending.
At 5.35pm on January 7, Manley was found by police intoxicated and in the driver's seat of a car parked on the driveway at a Wannanup address he had been ordered to stay away from, where he told officers "you got me".
The court heard Manley had not complied with corrective services programs in the eight days between sentencing and being retaken into custody, but duty lawyer Claudia Smilovitis argued he had not had time to engage with those programs.
Ms Smilovitis said Manley had not been able to avoid his ex-partner and claimed she was "with him constantly" over the eight-day period, despite having the family violence restraining order in place.
Manley ended up at her address after consuming alcohol after she told him she was pregnant to someone else and it had happened while he was in custody for his prior offences.
Ms Smilovitis said Manley "doesn't want to be with her but has found it difficult to get away from her" and added alcohol had been an issue but he had sought counselling and was committed to eliminating it from his life.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins said it was unusual for "a graduate to be standing in front of the court on these kind of charges" and that as a highly-educated and intelligent man he "cannot have failed to understand" what would happen if he reoffended under the terms of his suspended imprisonment order.
"You blatantly disregarded the court order and think you are above the law," she said.
"How is it unjust to imprison you when it was just days between sentencing and reoffending?"
He was sentenced to four months prison for breaching the family violence restraining order, with a further four months to be served cumulatively for breaching his bail conditions.
Those offences triggered the nine-month suspended prison sentence that was imposed on December 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.