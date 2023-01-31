Mandurah Mail

Derek Daniel Manley reoffended just days after receiving a suspended prison sentence, leading to 13-months imprisonment

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:42pm, first published January 31 2023 - 6:46pm
Wannanup man sent to prison for repeat VRO offences

An American-born engineer will spend the next year behind bars after he breached a family violence restraining order and protective bail conditions just eight days after receiving a suspended prison sentence on other violent charges.

