When Asha Perry was a little girl, she would watch her favourite film, Grease, once - sometimes even twice a day.
She was completely enthralled with the iconic musical numbers, dancing and costumes.
Particularly special to her was the performance of Aussie musical icon Olivia Newton-John as Sandy.
Now an established musical theatre performer herself, Asha was thrilled to hear a production of Grease the Musical was being put on at her hometown theatre, Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
After an audition process and callback with Stray Cats Theatre Company, Asha was told she had been cast in the role of Sandy.
"It has always been a role I wanted to play," Asha told the Mail.
"I love the duality of the character from the start to the end, and of course her iconic scenes like Hopelessly Devoted To You."
Being cast in the role held even more sentiment for Asha since Olivia Newton-John's passing just last year.
"It was devastating having such an iconic person gone so suddenly - it was so sad," Asha said.
"I could just see all over social media for a week, it was all about Olivia Newton-John. And the week it happened a local high school put on Grease at MANPAC while I was working and there was such a big turnout.
"I think with the recent news people really wanted to relive her most iconic roles."
On top of the excitement of finding out about her own casting, Asha discovered her partner in real life, Bailey Bridgman-Peters, would be playing her on-stage partner in the role of Danny Zuko.
"In the audition I read for Sandy beside Bailey which was a lot of fun. Then we sang through You're The One That I Want. From there the director brought us in again and we sang it a few more times."
Asha said the opportunity to perform together was "very special".
"I feel like that's kind of rare - people getting to be on-stage partners with their real partners.
"We didn't rehearse together. In the audition room reading was the first time we saw each other's versions of the character."
The role of Sandy is a big change from Asha's most recent role as 'antagonist' Patty Di Marco in School of Rock, a performance which earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical at the Robert Finley Awards.
"It was so much fun - I mean, I justified her actions, I felt like she wasn't the villain," Asha said, laughing.
Grease will perform at MANPAC from May 4-7, tickets can be purchased online via www.manpac.com.au/events/grease-the-musical.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
