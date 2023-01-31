Peel Cricket Association has made it through to the final of the Belt Up Country Cup after a convincing 78-run victory over the WA Invitational XI on Sunday at Breckler Park, Dianella.
The win sets up a final against Bunbury and District Cricket Association, who have gone through the competition undefeated.
BDCA are also the current Senior Country Week champions and their side includes five members of the recently returned WA Country XI, so it promises to be a hotly contested final between two teams with a lot of history.
PCA captain Josh Rudge (Halls Head) won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first on a used and wearing pitch that was going to get more difficult to bat on as the match went on.
It was Rudge and White Knights Baldivis' Brad Williams who opened the batting and put on 70 before Rudge was run out for 22.
Next to go was in-form Shoalwater Bay batsmen Dudley Cortland who was bowled for only 1, before Williams departed soon after with the score at 3/72.
The South African had compiled an elegant 45, but PCA were in a difficult situation after their initial solid start, and they needed someone to steady the innings.
Halls Head pair Damian Burrage and Jake Wyllie got together and began to piece together a solid partnership of 48 before a mix up saw Burrage run out for 25.
Wyllie continued and was the main stay of the PCA innings as they reached a competitive 8/210 after their allotted 50 overs, finishing on 66 not out in a very mature innings.
Mandurah's Ben Brittain got PCA off to a great start with an early wicket, but it wasn't long before the plan of attack turned to spin as the pitch got lower and slower.
WA Country XI representative Dan Abel bowled a very economical spell of 10 overs taking 2/20, and this put a real halt to the Invitational XI's run chase as they kept losing wickets at crucial times in the innings.
The Waroona spinner showed why he is one of the first names on the WA Country XI teamsheet with his impressive display.
But it was man of the match Wyllie who stole the show with an equally impressive display of spin bowling, taking 3/18 off 7 overs as well as taking a catch in the outfield as the WA Invitational XI were bowled out for 132 in 42 overs.
The off spinner bowled with great control and made full use of the spin friendly conditions.
Damian Burrage rolled back the years with a short burst of seam bowling and took 2/11, tapping into his experience and skill with cunning changes of pace and smart field placements to take his wickets.
The Belt Up Country Cup final will be played on Sunday, February 26 at Cresswell Park in Claremont.
