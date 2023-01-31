Mandurah Mail

PCA 8/210 defeated WA Invitation XI 132 all out

By Orazio Santalucia
Updated January 31 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:20pm
PCA opener Brad Williams from White Knights Baldivis. Picture by Orazio Santalucia.

Peel Cricket Association has made it through to the final of the Belt Up Country Cup after a convincing 78-run victory over the WA Invitational XI on Sunday at Breckler Park, Dianella.

