'Have you seen Poppy?': Peel community rallies around family of missing Toy Poodle

What started as a camping getaway to enjoy summer weather at Preston Beach turned into a nightmare for Jordyn Lee and her partner Julian Aguila after their one-year-old Toy Poodle Poppy went missing.
As the pair enter their fourth day searching for Poppy, the Peel community has rallied around them, spreading the word, sending messages of support and even heading down to the beach to search.
Jordyn said she and Julian were worried sick about Poppy being harmed or out in the heat, and that they were desperate to get her back.
"My partner has been down there searching every single day - I can't because I have to work, but I stayed an extra day over the weekend and I was a mess," she said.
"I've had so much support through the whole community - it has overwhelmed me to be honest."
Poppy was enjoying some off-leash beach time on the night of Friday, January 27, when the wind picked up and sand started flying around her.
Jordyn said while Poppy's favourite place was the beach, she hadn't spent much time in the evening at the beach and the sand spooked her.
Poppy ran up towards the dunes and Jordyn's friends got into their car with the headlights on and drove down the sand.
When they eventually caught up to Poppy, the headlights frightened her and she ran off further to where the car couldn't follow.
After a frantic weekend of searching and no sightings, Jordyn took to social media for support and offered a $1000 reward upon Poppy's return.
"We're trying to door-knock and look under properties in case she's hiding under there. There are so many possibilities."
Jordyn said a number of psychics had been in touch with her, and had told her they believed Poppy was being looked after by someone.
While the idea that Poppy was in someone's cool house rather than out in the heat brought some comfort, Jordyn said she wanted her best friend back.
"If she's being treated really well I'm grateful for that but I still want her home," she said.
"Poppy is very friendly. I feel like she loves people more than her own kind.
"She's very social, comes when you call her name, loves the beach and is so happy and loyal."
For now, the search continues and Jordyn said the people of Peel had been keeping her spirits up.
"There are people who have messaged me every single day, called, Facebook messaged, and they keep me updated where they have shared the post. I'm amazed by how far it has been shared."
If you have seen Poppy, call or text 0467 863 018.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.