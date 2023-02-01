Mandurah Catholic College Principal, Mr. Troy Francesconi, has enjoyed the recent transition to Principalship. For him, the most satisfying opportunity to date has been to lead a wonderfully creative and collaborative project to develop the College's new vision for learning.
What motivates Mr. Francesconi most strongly in educational leadership, is the responsibility to society that comes with the position.
"It is incumbent upon any authentically Catholic institution to nurture caring, compassionate, and selfless young people who can demonstrate genuine empathy and respect whilst also being productive future citizens," he said.
"This is very important in western societies where self-interest too often negates the common good of the community. The journey through our College sees a child transition from the innocence and curiosity of the kindergarten toddler to the trials and tribulations of teenagers.
"This journey can be volatile and difficult to navigate. It requires a steadfast dedication to the task and a commitment to building trusting and respectful relationships between school and home."
Care for the individual is at the centre of the College's educational philosophy, which requires creating an environment in which the unique gifts and talents of their students can be nurtured. The College aims for the holistic development of each individual, offering a broad curriculum and extra-curricular activities to ignite students' curiosity and interest.
Their vision for learning is called FLOW. 'Flow' is a mindset - a way of approaching life with inquisitiveness and delight. It also describes a state of being 'in the zone' while learning, performing, or completing a task.
At MCC, FLOW is also an acronym for the holistic programmes on offer:
Frederick Irwin Anglican School has a long-standing reputation of being one of the highest performing schools in the Peel Region. Established in 1991, it's a private co-educational school that offers an exceptional program for students from Kindergarten to Year 12, across two campuses in Meadow Springs and Halls Head.
As an Anglican school, they strive to develop the social, emotional, physical and spiritual lives of their students so they can make a difference in the lives of others through opportunities they enjoy. They provide a comprehensive curriculum that caters for the individuals needs, providing a desire for learning and excellence.
Relationship with the local community
Research shows that students flourish when the relationship between home and school is strong, and the school prides themselves on the partnership they have with their families. Many of the current school parents were FIAS students themselves!
What makes the school truly special is their dedicated staff, who provide quality teaching and demonstrate genuine care for each student. The grounds, facilities and infrastructure are meticulously cared for, ensuring this pride carries through.
Principal, Tracey Gray, has a vision shaped through many years of research in education while working with teachers, leaders, parents, and students to focus on developing the whole child. She is passionate to provide each child with opportunities to flourish through purpose and belonging, achieve their potential, develop their gifts and have a heart for making a difference to others.
Investigative Learning
Kindergarten to Year 2 students participate in Investigative Learning in specifically designed learning spaces, while Year 3 to Year 6 students investigate and compile an Extended Research Project (ERP) of their choosing. Each stage of the approach allows students to follow their interests and learn more about the environments around them.
Staff are deeply committed to nurturing connections with their students to enable them to become compassionate leaders, and to help each develop their love of learning through investigative play. All primary students are given a broad range of opportunities to develop their skills across a range of academic, performing arts, sport, service learning and co-curricular activities.
Year 7 Transition Centre
Students are supported by experienced staff in making the transition to secondary. In a safe and nurturing environment, students commence the year with an orientation morning before school starts, to give them the opportunity to meet their teacher and peers.
Friendships are a focus of the Transition Centre, with many students making new friends as they explore secondary schooling subjects in different classroom groups outside of the consistent House Group.
Secondary Subjects
The staff, supported by their experienced executive team, are deeply committed to nurturing connections with the students, and to help each student to focus their study selections so that they are successful in their future ventures - whether that be university, TAFE, apprenticeships or employment following graduation.
With a new state of the art Sports Centre opening in early March, it's an exciting occasion for the whole school with the building accommodating professional playing courts, a rock climbing wall, and classroom spaces. The physical education and outdoor education subjects allow for students to ensure their continued development including sailing, mountain biking, orienteering, kayaking, and surfing.
Performing Arts is also an important element of the School. 2023 has seen the introduction of a dance subject for the Year 9s, plus the secondary musical.
