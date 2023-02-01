School principals in Mandurah Advertising Feature

Excellence in education at Frederick Irwin Anglican School. Picture supplied.

Frederick Irwin Anglican School has a long-standing reputation of being one of the highest performing schools in the Peel Region. Established in 1991, it's a private co-educational school that offers an exceptional program for students from Kindergarten to Year 12, across two campuses in Meadow Springs and Halls Head.

As an Anglican school, they strive to develop the social, emotional, physical and spiritual lives of their students so they can make a difference in the lives of others through opportunities they enjoy. They provide a comprehensive curriculum that caters for the individuals needs, providing a desire for learning and excellence.

Relationship with the local community

Research shows that students flourish when the relationship between home and school is strong, and the school prides themselves on the partnership they have with their families. Many of the current school parents were FIAS students themselves!

What makes the school truly special is their dedicated staff, who provide quality teaching and demonstrate genuine care for each student. The grounds, facilities and infrastructure are meticulously cared for, ensuring this pride carries through.

Principal, Tracey Gray, has a vision shaped through many years of research in education while working with teachers, leaders, parents, and students to focus on developing the whole child. She is passionate to provide each child with opportunities to flourish through purpose and belonging, achieve their potential, develop their gifts and have a heart for making a difference to others.

Investigative Learning

Kindergarten to Year 2 students participate in Investigative Learning in specifically designed learning spaces, while Year 3 to Year 6 students investigate and compile an Extended Research Project (ERP) of their choosing. Each stage of the approach allows students to follow their interests and learn more about the environments around them.

Staff are deeply committed to nurturing connections with their students to enable them to become compassionate leaders, and to help each develop their love of learning through investigative play. All primary students are given a broad range of opportunities to develop their skills across a range of academic, performing arts, sport, service learning and co-curricular activities.

Year 7 Transition Centre

Students are supported by experienced staff in making the transition to secondary. In a safe and nurturing environment, students commence the year with an orientation morning before school starts, to give them the opportunity to meet their teacher and peers.

Friendships are a focus of the Transition Centre, with many students making new friends as they explore secondary schooling subjects in different classroom groups outside of the consistent House Group.

Secondary Subjects

The staff, supported by their experienced executive team, are deeply committed to nurturing connections with the students, and to help each student to focus their study selections so that they are successful in their future ventures - whether that be university, TAFE, apprenticeships or employment following graduation.

With a new state of the art Sports Centre opening in early March, it's an exciting occasion for the whole school with the building accommodating professional playing courts, a rock climbing wall, and classroom spaces. The physical education and outdoor education subjects allow for students to ensure their continued development including sailing, mountain biking, orienteering, kayaking, and surfing.

Performing Arts is also an important element of the School. 2023 has seen the introduction of a dance subject for the Year 9s, plus the secondary musical.