Police search for missing teen known to frequent Mandurah

Updated January 31 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 12:46pm
Police are looking for a missing boy known to frequent Mandurah. Picture from WAPOL.

Police are seeking assistance to locate a missing 14-year-old boy known to frequent the Mandurah area.

