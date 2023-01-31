Police search for missing teen known to frequent Mandurah

Police are seeking assistance to locate a missing 14-year-old boy known to frequent the Mandurah area.
Alexander Hebden was last seen in Mindarie at about 3.20pm on January 30.
He is described as 170-180cm tall with blonde hair, pale skin and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black/dark blue hoodie, grey track pants and dark coloured Nike sneakers.
Alexander is known to frequent both Mandurah and the Perth CBD.
Anyone who has seen Alexander or has any information as to his current whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 131444 and quote reference number 80134.
