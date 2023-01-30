LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Get rid of 'stupid, big, dangerous posts'

Four people have died recently by their boat hitting lateral navigation marker posts in Mandurah, at night.
Authorities will blame the skippers (correct) and alcohol (may have contributed).
But I think the authorities themselves deserve some of the blame.
I have been boating for about 65 years. At present I own five registered boats ranging from 13-52ft and have owned many more in the past. I have skippered my boat from Brisbane to Mandurah and made many trips to the Abrolhos and Montebello Islands and all along the Western Australian coast, many of these at night.
I own a canal home in Mandurah and I regularly travel up and down the Mandurah waterways, day and night.
In my opinion, much of the cause of the deaths is those heavy, big, solid marker posts that seem to be placed, willy nilly, all over our waterway around Mandurah. Some of these posts seem to be designed to withstand the impact of a boat, which I think is a stupid concept. Having big, solid marker posts is totally unnecessary.
If they were replaced with lightweight, floating lights that would "give" on impact, I think those four people would be living today.
Driving boats at night requires a high amount of skill, mainly learned from experience. It's not easy to see the posts at times, especially if you are not familiar with the waterway, are not watching carefully, don't have a chart plotter and there are lights in the background. It's easy to become disoriented, believe me. I have been surprised how close I have come to them. Most skippers say the same.
Just about every one of these posts seem to have chunks taken out of them and gouges or are bent from being hit at some time. I know there are plenty of other things to hit, but these lateral posts seem to have proven to be hard to see at night.
You will always have inexperienced and incompetent skippers down here. We can't do much about that in a hurry. But we can get rid of those stupid, big, dangerous posts out of our waterway before they cause more fatal accidents.
Re: free tampons and pads for TAFE students. Wow, wrap them in cotton wool, why don't you? An initiative to support their study and reach their full potential...really? If you want to help this generation of students, teach them about hygiene and respect, it's obviously not happening at home, which is sad.
Re: The Voice by Sarah Meredith (Letters, Mail, Jan 13): We totally agree with all of your comments and are quite sure many others do also.
We all need to work together for our country to keep it prosperous, safe and non diversive.
Why is it in Waterside canals and maybe other canals that the boats go 8 to10 knots, hire boats especially, when it's only meant to be 5 knots? We try telling them as they pass but makes no difference and they don't keep to the right of the markers.
On Sunday morning I was cycling in Dawesville and attempted to cross Old Coast Road but crashed heavily. I was fortunately observed by two local motorists who promptly stopped to help me, and a passing City of Mandurah ranger whose first aid skills and equipment stemmed the bleeding until my wife arrived to take me home.
Even light injuries cause significant bleeding for 79 year-olds on blood thinners - which many of us are on.
Another 'random act of kindness' among the endless reports we read about of people behaving badly in the greater Mandurah community that we are so fortunate to live in.
Plenty is happening at the start of 2023 and not all good but sometimes having a say is the only way things change. We need to promote a system that allows everyone young and old free access to Defensive Driver training courses and the power for police to use this as a penalty for minor infringements, as it is the only real way to influence driver behaviour. It will save lives.
Warning signals when approaching lights can be extremely helpful but there are a serious lack in Mandurah for some reason.
