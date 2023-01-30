Mandurah Mail

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Get rid of 'stupid, big, dangerous posts'

Updated February 1 2023 - 2:40pm, first published January 30 2023 - 7:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four people have died recently by their boat hitting lateral navigation marker posts in Mandurah, at night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.