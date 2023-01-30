Mandurah City adds new names ahead of Night Series

Mandurah City continues to piece together its squad ahead of this season's State League Division One season, with former Cockburn City player and Mandurah junior James Oldfield committing to the club for 2023.
Oldfield played his junior football at Mandurah, turning out in black and white from under-8s to under-15s, before spending four years in Cockburn City's National Premier Leagues WA set up.
City coach John Baird said the club was excited by Oldfield's signing and hoped the 24-year-old centre back would become an integral part of the club's push for promotion.
"James came in for pre season looking for an opportunity and grabbed it with both hands, all coaches and most importantly the players have been impressed," Baird said.
"Hopefully James can keep it up for the season, being a big part of our squad."
Oldfield returns to Mandurah after taking some time away from the game due to an injury and travelling Australia, and said the early signs where positive and he looked forward to playing again at his boyhood club.
"The standard and professionalism shown on and off the pitch from all areas of the club has been really exciting to see," he said.
"It has made me want to work hard to secure my spot for this massive season ahead."
Oldfield joins veteran Jordan Rhodes and Robbie Galvin in returning to their former club this offseason, and Irish defender Aaron McCready who joins the club after playing in the USA for the past five years.
City starts its season in the traditional pre-season curtain raiser Night Series this Friday night.
The Dolphins have been placed in Group C alongside Canning City, Forrestfield United and Curtin University FC, and will play their three round robin fixtures at Forrestfield United's Crazy Domains Stadium.
Their first game is Friday, February 3 against Curtin University FC.
