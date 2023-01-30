Mandurah Mail

Defender James Oldfield joins boyhood club alongside other familiar new faces and Irish defender Aaron McCready

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurah City adds new names ahead of Night Series

Mandurah City continues to piece together its squad ahead of this season's State League Division One season, with former Cockburn City player and Mandurah junior James Oldfield committing to the club for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.