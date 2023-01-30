Warning: This story contains graphic images and details
Local volunteers from the Western Australian Seabird Rescue (WASR) have been left to clean up the aftermath of a suspected Botulism outbreak at a lake in Erskine.
The clean up and rescue has been ongoing since January 26, with more than 45 dead water birds removed, and another 37 birds taken into the care of WA Wildlife.
While still unconfirmed, botulism is a paralytic disease caused by a toxin in Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria which grows typically in wetlands, which are low in oxygen and high in nutrients.
"There were birds literally drowning before my eyes out on the water," WASR volunteer Joanne McVey said.
The birds affected are Pacific Black ducks, Teal Ducks, Egrets, Dusky Moorhens and Spoonbills.
A spokesperson from WA Wildlife said about six of the birds taken into care had since died.
WA Wildlife is yet to receive test results confirming the disease, however a spokesperson said it is 'very likely' to be botulism.
"It's very likely based on the clinical signs and the way it is affecting so many different species.
"It's also the season for it, with all the hot weather.
"We do have (botulism) outbreaks every season, but not one of magnitude for a long while."
The WA Wildlife spokesperson said that many animals affected by botulism can recover, regaining muscle control after about a week, and after several weeks the toxin is out of their system.
WASR volunteer Joanne McVey said it shouldn't be the left up to the volunteers to remove dead animals from the water.
"Cleaning up the bodies isn't our job. If we knew earlier, if the council had contacted us we would have done everything to help save these birds," she said.
Infected animal carcasses pose a significant hazard to other animals if left to rot in the water.
Ms McVey said she believed the pump system set up to oxygenate the lake wasn't working efficiently, leading to the bacteria to thrive.
The City of Mandurah has been contacted for comment.
WASR reminds all to not feed animals as food waste can breed harmful bacteria.
If you see an injured or sick bird, call WA Seabird Rescue on 08 6102 8464.
