Rockingham-Mandurah has dropped down the WACA Premier Cricket ladder after Melville chased down their total in the pair's two-day clash at Tompkins Park on Saturday.
The Mariners recorded a subpar 142 thanks to Teague Wyllie's 60 on day one, setting the home side a relatively straightforward run chase on day two, but they didn't pass the total without a few scares.
Melville finished day one 0/17, but the Mariners struck early on day two with Jye Donald removing opener Kieran Coyne caught behind for 8.
The hosts were soon three down after Corey Wasley ran out opener Joel Whelan for 11 and Fraser Hay was caught by Wesley Steele off Jake Pattison for 10.
With the Mariners smelling blood and an unlikely chance at victory, Brad Turner and Tom Cullen dug in for Melville and pushed the score towards 70 before Jay Collard trapped Turner in front for 30, and 4/69 was soon 6/84.
First Collard had Lachlan Farrow caught by Donald for a 31-ball duck, and then Collard got through Cullen's defences, bowling him for a patient 19 from 72 deliveries.
It was to be the last joy the Mariners experienced for the day, however, as Kiale O'Brien and Mitchell Jackson set about forming a match-winning partnership.
O'Brien, who ordinarily comes in at three but came in to bat at seven here, bucked the trend of his teammates and played a more offensive brand of cricket, moving swiftly to a half-century and ensuring Melville passed the Mariners' total.
O'Brien was finally dismissed for 54 from 66 balls, his knock including eight boundaries, and Melville declared their innings closed soon after having secured victory; Jackson remained 15 not out from 49 balls.
Collard was the Mariners' best with the ball, taking 3/33 from 16 overs, while Donald (1/24), Pattison (1/15) and Chris Webber (1/14) each claimed a scalp.
There was better news for the Mariners second XI, who claimed a 54-run win over the same opponent thanks to Jaxon Cornford's first-day 122 and 4/54 from Sumit Yadav on day two as Rockingham-Mandurah bowled out Melville for 257 in response to the hosts' 311.
Third grade suffered a loss in large part to Melville's Jack Brookes scoring 73 of his side's all out for 139 in response to the Mariners thirds' 111, and fourth grade claimed a comfortable win after surpassing Melville's 129 and finishing 6/181 declared.
The Mariners host second-placed Midland-Guilford in a two-day clash at Lark Hill from 11.40am this Saturday.
