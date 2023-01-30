Mandurah Mail

Soroptimists International Mandurah's Return-to-School project donates school supplied to disadvantaged families

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soroptimists Dawn Mitchell and Marise Petchell, Lisa Munday MLA, Jenny and Glenn Cornish Nextra Newsagency, Shannon Wright Greenfields Primary School principal. Picture supplied.

More than 200 Mandurah school children will start the year on a positive note thanks to donations from volunteers at Soroptimist International (SI) Mandurah and the greater Mandurah community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.