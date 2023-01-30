More than 200 Mandurah school children will start the year on a positive note thanks to donations from volunteers at Soroptimist International (SI) Mandurah and the greater Mandurah community.
SI members have helped struggling families deal with back to school costs through their Return-to-School project.
For the past two years, the project has provided 'Back-to-School' packs containing stationery, water bottles, backpacks and library bags.
This year SI has seen a 'far greater' need for assistance leading into the school year.
Project coordinator Dawn Mitchell said the past year had been financially difficult for many Mandurah families.
"2022 proved to be an extremely difficult year with ongoing increases in rent, decreased availability of suitable and affordable housing and the overall rise in basic living expenses," Ms Mitchell said.
"Adding to this, many grandparents are raising a family on a pension, and taking on the responsibility of their grandchildren."
The school packs were given to children at the Pat Thomas Refuge, the Warlang Bidi Refuge as well as Greenfields, Dudley Park, Mandurah, Riverside and Pinjarra Primary School.
Ms Mitchell said it was 'humbling' seeing the packs go out to those in need.
"It's been a massive project."
SI Mandurah thanked the owners of Mandurah's Nextra Forum West Newsagency, Glenn and Jenny Cornish for their support in helping the project run smoothly.
The newsagency provided and coordinated the delivery of the packs.
"The support Glenn and Jenny have provided with our project has been outstanding and we are very grateful to also be able to reciprocate and support a local business," Ms Mitchell said.
SI Mandurah is aiming to run the project again, starting in October 2023 ready for the 2024 Return-to-School.
To assist or find out more about this project, please contact SI Mandurah president Wendy Wiley on 0417 940 112 or Return-to School project coordinator Dawn Mitchell on 0419 905 479.
