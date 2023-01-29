Driver seriously injured after allegedly hitting marked police vehicle on purpose

Police are investigating an incident in Lake Clifton where a driver allegedly struck a marked police vehicle deliberately, severely injuring himself.
Around 1.40am on January 29, the blue 2003 Suzuki Vitara was travelling south on Forrest Highway when near Peppermint Grove Road it is believed the driver struck the marked police vehicle on purpose.
The 38-year-old male driver of the Suzuki was taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained during the incident.
The two officers in the police vehicle were taken to hospital, treated and released.
Detectives are urging anyone who saw or has dash-cam vision of the incident, or who saw the Suzuki Vitara travelling in the area prior, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam vision can upload it direct to investigators via the link: wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/seriouscrashlakeclifton.
