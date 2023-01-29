Mandurah Mail

Driver seriously injured after allegedly hitting marked police vehicle on purpose

Updated January 29 2023 - 11:29pm, first published 11:19pm
Police are investigating an incident where a man allegedly hit a police car with his vehicle on purpose. Picture from files.

Police are investigating an incident in Lake Clifton where a driver allegedly struck a marked police vehicle deliberately, severely injuring himself.

