Mandurah Mail

Surge in online 'sextortion' scams over school holiday period: AFP

Updated January 29 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reports of online 'sextortion' scams targeting young people surged by 60 per cent in December of 2022 alone. Picture by Sergey Zolkin via Unsplash.

The Australian Federal Police have warned there has been a surge in online financial 'sextortion' targeting young Australians over the school holiday period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.