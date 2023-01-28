Mandurah Mail

Dawesville woman charged over alleged theft of hot water systems

Updated January 29 2023 - 12:14am, first published January 28 2023 - 11:29pm
Police have charged two people over the alleged thefts of a number of Rinnai hot water systems. Picture from WA Police.

A Dawesville woman is one of two people charged in relation to a string of alleged hot water system thefts spanning from December of 2022 to January, 2023.

