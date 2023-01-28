Dawesville woman charged over alleged theft of hot water systems

A Dawesville woman is one of two people charged in relation to a string of alleged hot water system thefts spanning from December of 2022 to January, 2023.
Fremantle detectives recovered several Rinnai B26 hot water systems as a result of their investigation into the thefts, which are believed to have been stolen from houses under construction either in or near the Wandi area.
The 34-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man from Atwell were charged with a number of offences.
Police are now trying to identify the owner of the hot water systems.
If you are the owner of one of these recovered systems or have any information which may assist in identifying the owners, please call Fremantle detectives on 9431 1263.
