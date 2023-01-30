Mandurah Mail

'How stupid can you be?': Man uses own ID to sell stolen gym equipment

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:15pm
A man who used his own ID to sell a piece of stolen gym equipment to a secondhand goods store for $120 has been ordered to repay the store and serve 40 hours of community service work.

