'How stupid can you be?': Man uses own ID to sell stolen gym equipment

A man who used his own ID to sell a piece of stolen gym equipment to a secondhand goods store for $120 has been ordered to repay the store and serve 40 hours of community service work.
Matthew David Powell was convicted of stealing a rowing machine valued at nearly $1500 from a Quindalup holiday home on August 31, 2022, and selling it to Cash Converters in Mandurah the following day for $120.
Powell used his own ID to declare he was the legal owner of the equipment, a revelation that received a scalding rebuke from Magistrate Leanne Atkins.
"Your actions were underhanded, to say the least, and you used your own ID - how stupid can you be?" she said.
Duty lawyer Clare Hay claimed Powell didn't load the rowing machine into his car but admitted he did take it to Cash Converters during a weeks-long bender following the breakup of his relationship.
Ms Atkins imposed a one-year community-based order with supervision and program requirements and 40 hours community service, ordered Powell make reparations to Cash Converters and pay court costs of $264.
"Please do not put yourself in a position were I have to upgrade this order," she said.
