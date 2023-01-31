Mandurah Mail

Mandurah drop-in has a twist on the men's space concept

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 1 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Mandurah men's drop-in centre a place to recharge and for blokes to be blokes
'The Pit Stop': a place to refuel and refresh. Picture by Stuart Horton.

The painted motif 'pit stop' at a new men's drop-in centre in Mandurah might appear to be a simple play on words given it adorns a wall next to a slot car race track, but its meaning is meant to be taken more literally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.