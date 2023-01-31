New Mandurah men's drop-in centre a place to recharge and for blokes to be blokes

The painted motif 'pit stop' at a new men's drop-in centre in Mandurah might appear to be a simple play on words given it adorns a wall next to a slot car race track, but its meaning is meant to be taken more literally.
Defined as 'a stop at a pit for servicing and refuelling; a brief rest, especially during a journey', it is that latter meaning owner John Stone had in mind when the idea came for the drop-in centre above the AMPS Op Shop on Reserve Drive.
"A pit stop is a place you refuel and refresh, somewhere you can get yourself started from," Mr Stone said.
The idea for the space was born after Mr Stone witnessed an acquaintance's husband, whom he described as "a recluse", come to life at one of the free coffee meetings held at the shop.
"This guy used to spend all his time at home, he'd visit a friend down south once a year and that was it, but he came to one of our coffee meetings and he had a great day," Mr Stone said.
He admits some of the inspiration came from Men's Sheds, however he wanted to create more of a "man cave" space.
"Some blokes spend their whole lives on the tools so they don't want to spend their leisure time there, and guys in white collar jobs don't know how to work tools, so we went in a different direction," Mr Stone said.
"We wanted a man cave without computers or screens, filled with tactile activities suitable for older blokes."
Among the activities are a large slot car race track, a pool table, bar area, chess and other board games, and a couple of lounge areas to unwind and chat with likeminded folk.
Mr Stone said the response had already been overwhelming, especially on social media, with messages from people as far afield as Joondalup to Donnybrook.
"Mental health advocates and services have also got in touch and said they loved it and wanted to see something like this created in other places," he said.
"There are so many directions this can go in. Blokes can come in and have all kinds of conversations and find out new stuff - men's health, mental health, life, struggles, hopes. All of it!"
The drop-in centre operates during the op shop's hours between 9am-4pm, located at 2/68 Reserve Drive. Times could change depending on demand.
