Mandurah Mail

Former mayor Keith Holmes and former CEO Stephen Goode recognised at City's Australia Day celebrations

January 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former City of Mandurah CEO Stephen Goode and former mayor Keith Holmes receive Honorary Freeman of the City titles at the Australia Day awards. Picture by Stuart Horton.

Two men responsible for helping to shape the face of Mandurah have received the City's highest honour after being named Honorary Freemen of the City during Australia Day celebrations this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.