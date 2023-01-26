Two men responsible for helping to shape the face of Mandurah have received the City's highest honour after being named Honorary Freemen of the City during Australia Day celebrations this morning.
Mandurah's longest-serving Mayor Keith Holmes OAM and former chief executive officer Stephen Goode received the recognition for their outstanding service and leadership to the Mandurah community over a period of 10 years or more.
Mayor Rhys Williams said Mr Holmes and Mr Goode were extremely deserving of the honorary title, given their long and distinguished careers in providing benefits to the greater community and their efforts in making Mandurah a better place.
"It is often said that we stand on the shoulders of the giants that come before us, and both these community leaders have immensely helped to shape the Mandurah that we know and love today," Mr Williams said.
"Both Mr Holmes and Mr Goode made significant contributions to the City of Mandurah during an era that laid the foundations for what Mandurah is now, and the Mandurah council and community are very proud of their efforts.
"They have both played instrumental and invaluable roles in delivering many notable and lasting achievements for Mandurah."
Mr Williams said during Mr Holmes' 10-year tenure as mayor he provided visionary leadership at a time of exceptional growth and significant changes for the city.
"Mr Holmes was an avid campaigner to save the Creery Wetlands from development in the late 1990s, including as the chairman and spokesperson of the Creery Wetlands Support Group," he said.
"He also delivered extensive community service through the local branch of Amnesty International and advocated for the progression of major infrastructure projects including the Perth-Mandurah rail line and the Peel deviation."
Mr Goode lead the transformation of the city's administration from a small-town governance structure to a contemporary, professional organisation that was required for a growing city the size and complexity of Mandurah.
"During his 10 years as CEO at the City, Mr Goode was a stable yet visionary leader over a period of exceptional growth and significant change in Mandurah," Mr Williams said.
"He provided incredible direction and leadership to ensure the city's services and council's vision were realised during a time of high demand driven by rapid population growth, and that is no small feat.
"We are so grateful for the way in which these two gentlemen provided their expertise, leadership and courage towards creating a better Mandurah for everyone. On behalf of council and the community, congratulations to Mr Goode and Mr Holmes on their recognition."
A tearful Mr Goode said he was extremely proud to receive the honour and thanked the city and Mr Holmes.
Keith Holmes OAM
Mr Holmes served one year as a councillor in 1994, followed by 10 years as Mandurah's mayor from 1995 to 2005, making him the city's longest serving mayor. In 2001, he became Mandurah's first popularly elected Mayor.
His major achievements and contributions made to Mandurah, the broader community and the local government sector include:
- Extensive community service through the local branch of Amnesty International
- Campaigner, including as the chairman and spokesperson of the Creery Wetlands Support Group, to save the Creery Wetlands from development in the late 1990s
- Initiated, lead and oversaw a range of important local projects, such as the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre (of which he is a founding patron), the Boardwalk Precinct and Reading Cinemas, and the Mandurah Ocean Marina
- Instrumental in the City's advocacy efforts around the progression of major infrastructure projects including the Perth-Mandurah rail line and the Peel deviation
- Received a Distinguished Service Award from the Western Australian Local Government Association for his service to the City of Mandurah
- Received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2005 Australia Day Honours
Stephen Goode
Mr Goode served as the City of Mandurah chief executive for just over 10 years from 1992 to 2003.
His major achievements and contributions made to Mandurah, the broader community and the local government sector include:
- Provision of stable yet visionary leadership to the city and the council over a period of exceptional growth and significant change in Mandurah
- Significant direction and resource management to deliver city services and council's vision during a period of incredibly high demand driven by rapid population growth. This included significant recruitment and relocation of the workforce into the new purpose-built administration building allowing for better communication and collaboration
- Built successful and innovative partnerships and working relationships with State and Federal government, private enterprise and community organisations to progress a range of important local projects, including the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, the Boardwalk Precinct and Reading Cinemas, the Mandurah Ocean Marina, and Western Foreshore war memorial
- Represented the City on the Premier's Peel Deviation Taskforce
- Developed and introduced Mandurah's first Peel Youth and Careers Expo, designed to connect Mandurah's young people with employment and lead the introduction of one of WA's first Youth Advisory Councils
