Beloved Mandurah dolphin Bowie found deceased days after her calf

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated January 26 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 4:05pm
Peel dolphin Bowie was spotted suffering severe sunburn from a stranding. Picture from Estuary Guardians Mandurah.

It has been a month of tragedy for Peel's dolphin-loving community and volunteers, which started with the death of dolphin calf Genie after she was stranded during low tide.

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

