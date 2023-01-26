Beloved Mandurah dolphin Bowie found deceased days after her calf

It has been a month of tragedy for Peel's dolphin-loving community and volunteers, which started with the death of dolphin calf Genie after she was stranded during low tide.
Since the Mail's article about Genie's passing yesterday, her mother Bowie has also been found deceased.
Both Bowie and Genie were believed to be stranded, and Bowie was later spotted by volunteers suffering from severe sunburn.
A representative from Estuary Guardians Mandurah said the news was heartbreaking for the community.
"Bowie was an important part of our dolphin community, being one of the main breeding females, losing her will have a huge impact to the dolphin population."
Dr Krista Nicholson said research was desperately needed into the behaviours leading to dolphin strandings.
