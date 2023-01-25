House of the Week | Style and character

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
What an incredible find! This is a spacious and modern property which will appeal to families who are looking to provide plenty of room for everyone.
The stunning street appeal will impress you from the start, located in the wonderful area of old Halls Head, as will the cool and tiled interior of this beautifully presented home.
The open plan living area features exposed beams, adding exceptional character to the home. The living area opens out onto the spacious alfresco, overlooking the below ground pool. It's the perfect space to host friends and family. The low maintenance, lush green garden will have you feeling like you're in your own private oasis.
The modern kitchen features stone bench tops, gas cooktop, dishwasher and a breakfast bar. The separate granny flat/studio is ideal for those needing a creative art space or a teenagers retreat.
Features of the home include multiple split system air conditioners to keep you comfortable year-round. With plenty of parking in the front, including space for a boat or trailer, this property certainly ticks all the boxes.
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious location of "Old Halls Head", close to the Mandurah Country Club Golf Course, canals and walking distance to the town centre and foreshore.
