Attitudes towards Australia Day may be changing in other parts of the nation, but there is still an appetite to celebrate our national day in Mandurah if crowds at the annual Australia Day celebration are any indication.
Hundreds gathered early this morning as the City of Mandurah celebrated and recognised those making an impact within the community with its Community Citizen of the Year Awards, and also welcomed a host of new citizens.
Local indigenous leader and elder George Walley spoke at the event's opening and touched on the significance of January 26 to first nation Australians, however he also touched on the importance of coming together to enjoy events such as the awards as one people.
"I can't support the origins, of others coming from another country, but I support what's happening today," he said of the awards and citizenship ceremonies.
Mayor Rhys Williams echoed Mr Walley's sentiments and said Mandurah's celebrations should not be a time to be political, but added there was widespread community support for reconciliation.
"We see you, we hear you, and we walk this journey of understanding and reconciliation together," Mr Williams said.
As well as recognising outstanding local contributions, those at the event were treated to traditional aboriginal dances by the Gya Ngoop Keeninyarra One Blood Dancers and music from the Mandurah Concert Band.
Mandurah also held its biggest Citizenship Ceremony of the year as 80 people from 16 different countries, including Zimbabwe, Vietnam, United Kingdom, South Africa, New Zealand the Philippines, took the pledge to become Australians.
After 10.30am, a number of family-friendly activities began on the foreshore, while the water was a popular destination with dozens of boats moored or getting about on the estuary.
Mandurah's Australia Day event was assisted by the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council.
Mandurah has never held fireworks as part of its Australia Day event.
