Mandurah Mail

Celebration of Australia draws big crowd to City of Mandurah's annual Australia Day event

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated January 26 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Attitudes towards Australia Day may be changing in other parts of the nation, but there is still an appetite to celebrate our national day in Mandurah if crowds at the annual Australia Day celebration are any indication.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.