The start of a New Year, often has many Western Australians, reflecting on the resolutions and goals they would like set for the coming year.
Eating healthier, getting more exercise and a work/life balance among some of the popular objectives. For former Paralympian and guide dog handler Jeremy McClure, the start of 2023 will see him undertake his next open water swimming challenge.
On Saturday, Jeremy will attempt to swim up the coast from Mandurah to Cottesloe, about 75kms.
His new challenge comes less than six months since Jeremy became the first person to swim solo from the Abrolhos Islands to Geraldton, which is around 55-60kms and took 24 hours to achieve.
"I want to demonstrate to people both able bodied and disabled that anything is possible and there is always a way around achieving something, no matter the obstacles," Jeremy said.
Jeremy lives with only 2 per cent vision. At age 15, Jeremy's eyesight rapidly deteriorated. As an active teenager, Jeremy took up swimming which became a positive distraction from the trauma of losing his vision.
Jeremy represented Australian at the Paralympic Games in Athens in 2004 at 17 years of age, followed by Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.
With a passion for open water swimming and pushing his limits, Jeremy has completed 11 solo Rottnest Channel swims (20km), of which four were backstroke. Back in early 2022 he became the first person to swim from Dirk Hartog Island to Denham, a distance of 36km.
To achieve these swims Jeremy relies on an incredible team of selfless volunteers who help keep him motivated, safe and energised.
"I require a relay team of guide swimmers who swim tethered to me, acting as my eyes and keeping us on track," Jeremy said. "A team of kayakers are responsible for delivering vital food and drink every 30 minutes throughout the whole swim. They also have the responsibility of hanging a shark shield under the kayak to provide an extra sense of protection while swimming in the open ocean. When I am doing these big swims I also require boats and support crew, and I am lucky to have an amazing team."
Jeremy is raising funds for Guide Dogs WA to help support more Western Australians living with low vision, disability or illness through life-changing Guide and Assistance Dogs.
"I have chosen to raise funds and awareness for Guide Dogs WA as they have assisted me significantly. Guide Dogs WA holds a special place in my heart. I have a belief that I like to live by... there is always a positive out of every negative. Achieving these great feats and sharing it with my team brings me so much pride and joy," Jeremy said.
Waiting patiently at the finishing line, is Jeremy's faithful Guide Dog, Nina who was trained by Guide Dogs WA and matched with Jeremy in 2018 following the retirement of his first Guide Dog, Presley.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
