Mandurah PS principal Natasha Upcott named Community Citizen of the Year at Australia Day celebration

Updated January 26 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 1:30pm
Natasha Upcott accepts the 2023 Community Citizen of the Year award with her fellow nominees on stage. Picture by Stuart Horton

Mandurah Primary School principal Natasha Upcott has been recognised for her contribution to the local community by being named the 2023 Community Citizen of the Year at the City of Mandurah's annual Australia Day celebration this morning.

