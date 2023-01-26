Natasha has been a teacher in Mandurah for 20 years, and Principal at Mandurah Primary School since 2011. During this time, she's been involved in countless community projects and programs all aimed at supporting others and making Mandurah's future strong. Following the sad loss of two local students due to road accidents, she was instrumental in working with community groups to bring about road safety awareness initiatives, including the 'Being Safe, Being Seen' campaign, which is now delivered at all schools in Mandurah. Natasha is a passionate advocate against family violence and has been involved in coordinating special backpacks for families experiencing issues to make it easier for their children to attend school. She served on the board of Pat Thomas House and is on the Peel Says No To Violence committee, participating in Silent Marches and leading the Schools Say No To Violence campaign. Natasha is involved in the Dudley Park Child and Parent Centre, the Koolbardies women's yarning group, and other non-profit boards.