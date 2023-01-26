Fringe Festival is back in Mandurah next month with a range of ticketed shows and events being held at local bars, restaurants and cafes.
From February 8-12, the Mandurah Fringe Festival will serve up an array of great entertainment - many hot off the train from Perth's Fringe World event - including comedy, music and musicals, circus, burlesque, cabaret, children's shows and many more.
Mayor Rhys Williams said the festival was a chance to support local businesses while enjoying entertainment.
"This is the third year that Fringe World Festival entertainers have been coming to Mandurah, and we're excited to welcome a new line up of great shows this year," Mayor Williams said.
"It's great to see a number of local venues hosting Fringe performances, and I encourage everyone to get out and about and enjoy these unique experiences in our city."
The Mandurah Fringe Festival performance line up is:
. Grubs: Glen Grimwood, Gill Cordiner & Jez Watts - The Brighton Hotel, 7pm
. 007 Shash Kapur - From Mumbai with Love - Murphy's Irish Pub, 8pm
. Grogwarts - The Brighton, 7pm
. He Huang - Crazy Broken Chinese - The Brighton Hotel, 8.30pm
. Grogwarts - The Brighton Hotel, 7pm
. Wild with a Double D - Top Floor Night Club, 8pm
. John Madd's Abracadabra and Other Unless Magic Words - The Monkey Bar, 8pm
. Abra-Da Cameron! - The Brighton Hotel, 3pm (children's event)
. Burlesque vs Magic - The Brighton Hotel, 6pm
. Twerk Noir: Through The Ages - Top Floor Night Club, 8pm
. A Royal Wish - San Churro, 11am and 1pm (children's event)
. 110% Michael Shafar - The Brighton Hotel, 6.30pm
. Andrew Silver Wood: I Really Really Really want a Zig-A-Zig Ah..and a Nap - The Monkey Bar, 6.30pm
. Nik Coppin: Shark - The Monkey Bar, 8pm
. Flamenco Sol - Air Flamenco - Top Floor Night Club, 7pm
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
