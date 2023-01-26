WA aged care worker charged after alleged sexual assault of three residents

A West Australian aged care worker has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting three female residents in his care from 2022-23.
It will be alleged the 56-year-old man was working in an aged care facility in the northern suburbs in July of 2022 when he indecently assaulted an 84-year-old female resident.
It will be further alleged that in January of 2023, the man worked at an aged care facility in the eastern suburbs where he indecently assaulted a 93-year-old female resident and raped a 71-year-old female resident.
The man was arrested at an address in Nollamara on January 24 and charged with three counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault and one count of Aggravated Sexual Penetration Without Consent.
His first court appearance was at Armadale Magistrates Court on January 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.