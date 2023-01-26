Mandurah Mail

WA aged care worker charged after alleged sexual assault of three residents

Updated January 26 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 12:52pm
A West Australian aged care worker has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting three female residents in his care from 2022-23.

