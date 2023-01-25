Police search for missing elderly man last seen at Mandurah Forum

Police are searching for a missing elderly male who was last seen at Mandurah Forum Shopping Centre.
The man, Thomas, is described as 90 years old with a fair complexion, short and small build and grey balding hairline.
He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a green stripe on the collar and dark grey pants, and was pushing a shopping trolley with a white bag with a red stripe.
Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444.
