Baldivis resident Corina Martin was surprised and humbled when told she would be receiving the Medal of the Order of Australia, however despite her initial happiness she admitted to feeling a little conflicted.
Ms Martin, a prominent Western Australian lawyer and proud Mulgyin Jaru/Kitja and Gooniyandi woman, has dedicated her life to the betterment and rights of Aboriginal people and was recognised for her work in today's Australia Day Honours List for service to the law.
Chief executive of Aboriginal Family Legal Service WA, a role she has fulfilled since 2016, Ms Martin has worked within various legal roles since she was admitted to the Supreme Court of WA as a barrister and solicitor in 2006.
She has covered diverse areas of the law throughout that time, and has been a passionate and fearless advocate for systemic change to address Aboriginal disadvantage in the justice sector and within broader society.
"I was very surprised to find out I'd even been nominated and I'm very humbled to be acknowledged and receiving this award," Ms Martin said of receiving an OAM.
"You don't expect rewards in life, I think you just do what you do. What I do is really important and that's why I do it, but I'm not the sort of person who needs recognition. It is nice though and I truly am humbled.
"I haven't had time to think and reflect on what it means... I hope it means I'm valued and respected for what I do."
But beneath those feelings of extreme happiness and pride at receiving the honour, Ms Martin acknowledged that the timing of the recognition left her with some trepidation and consternation.
Coming, as it does on Australia Day - a difficult day, at best, for Indigenous Australians - caused some difficulty, but Ms Martin said she recalled the memory of her grandparents and thought about how they would have reacted to the news.
"It is difficult and bit hard because of the past atrocities committed against our people," she said.
"I think of my grandparents and the struggles they had as members of the stolen generation, and I think they would be really proud of me.
"They had a hard life but they worked hard and instilled those values in their family, in me. Life is still hard for a lot of Aboriginal people, and that's why I do what I do so it is still an honour to be recognised for that."
Ms Martin also touched on the fact that an Indigenous woman receiving an OAM was evidence that progress had been made for Indigenous people and within Australian society.
"Fifty years ago someone like me wouldn't have got something like this," she said.
"It is important there is some form of healing; there has been pain and we can't change the past, but we can educate to move forward."
Halls Head resident Lynn Rodgers and Falcon's John Lawrence were also recognised for their service to the community through a range of organisations with OAMs.
Ms Rodgers, a councillor for Mandurah's east ward for 20 years until 2021, founded WestAus Crisis and Welfare Services in 1992, and has acted as the organisation's chief executive officer since.
She adds an OAM to her list of accolades, which includes an Australia Day Citizen Award, WA Local Government Merit Award and a Zonta Woman of Achievement Award, but she told the Mail an OAM was without doubt her highest personal achievement.
"I'm very honoured and overwhelmed," she said.
"I can't really put into words how I feel. It's great to know the work I've done has been noticed, that's all I can really say.
"There are a lots of great people doing great work, a lot of unsung heroes, unseen people, working to improve people's lives. That's what makes Australia great and makes you proud to be Australian."
As for the medal itself, Ms Rodgers said she hoped to find a place to display it in her home but would one day pass it on to her children and grandchildren for them to treasure and enjoy.
In the meantime, the pair is looking forward to attending the official ceremony at Government House and meeting the other recipients.
"It's still too early to think about the award but the celebration will be good. I'm looking forward to meeting all the other recipients and great people."
