Vigorous debate over City of Mandurah flood donation

The decision on whether City of Mandurah should make a donation in aid of those affected by the recent unprecedented floods in the state's north has sparked a vigorous debate among councillors.
At Tuesday's council meeting, Mayor Rhys Williams introduced a motion to approve an unbudgeted donation of $25,000 to the Lord Mayor's Distress Relief Fund to help impacted communities in the Kimberley to recover and rebuild.
Mr Williams said the city, and residents, of Mandurah had a history of being generous and supportive during times of hardship, and that his own leadership begins with generosity.
"It is appropriate to be supportive to those affected. Time and time again we have shown our generosity and it is time we did again."
However, the motion was opposed by two councillors, who, while not against the donation itself, raised concerns about whether it was the council's place to make a donation on behalf of ratepayers. Crs Ahmed Zilani and Ryan Burns spoke in opposition of the mayor's motion, with Cr Zilani suggesting that councillors should donate their own money on behalf of the city, which was met by laughs from a number of his colleagues.
Cr Burns said he wasn't against the city making a donation, but questioned whether it was their responsibility and whether the amount was right.
He suggested reducing the donation amount to $10,000 given both the State and Federal governments had made commitments to provide whatever support was necessary.
"This evokes thoughts of competing desires... the people of Mandurah are already assisting through State and Federal taxes," he said.
"I make no apologies for putting the people of Mandurah first. Mandurah is one of the most generous cities in Australia and if people want to make individual donations they should.
I make no apologies for putting the people of Mandurah first... if people want to make individual donations they should.- Cr Ryan Burns
"I am not comfortable enforcing a donation as a compulsion or an obligation."
Cr Don Pember outlined Mandurah's history of giving in times of need, dating back to 1955, and recalled his own experiences of living in Derby through a flooding while encouraging the council to support the motion.
The motion was ultimately successful 11 votes to two, with Crs Zilani and Burns against.
As well as making the donation, the city will also officially extends its sympathies to those impacted and commend the brave emergency services volunteers providing immediate emergency response and ongoing assistance with recovery and rebuilding efforts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.