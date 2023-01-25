Mandurah Mail

City to donate $25,000 to Lord Mayor's fund following debate at Tuesday night's council meeting

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated January 25 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 6:00pm
Vigorous debate over City of Mandurah flood donation

The decision on whether City of Mandurah should make a donation in aid of those affected by the recent unprecedented floods in the state's north has sparked a vigorous debate among councillors.

