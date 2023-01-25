The 2023 Oceania Mountain Bike Marathon Championships will be coming to WA as part of the popular event, the Dwellingup 100.
This will see elite riders from all over the Oceania region travel to take part, with the Championships scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 16.
Those taking part will race one another on a 100km course through some of the best trail's WA has to offer. This will include parts of the Marrinup State Forest, Nanga Forest and Lane Poole Reserve, as well as sections of the iconic Munda Biddi Trail.
The Dwellingup 100 will also be hosting the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike Marathon Masters World Championships. Between these two events, the region is expected to attract thousands of visitors and generate millions in visitor spend.
Hosting these events provides an opportunity to promote the Dwellingup trail network to a national and global audience.
The Dwellingup 100 will offer multiple distances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.