Mandurah council votes to keep 12 councillors

City of Mandurah will retain a four-ward, 12-councillor local government system after the council voted in favour of the status quo at their meeting on Tuesday night.
As part of the city's review of its wards, boundaries and councillor representation levels, councillors were presented with two options to vote on - to retain 12 councillors and four wards but with changes to ward boundaries to rectify the imbalance of councillor to elector ratio, or to adopt eight councillors and four wards with boundary changes to rectify imbalances.
Councillors voted to retain 12 elected local government representatives by a 9-4 vote following a hearty debate at council chambers in the city's first meeting for 2023.
In favour of the 12 councillor system were Crs Dave Schumacher, Candice Di Prinzio, Jenny Green, Ahmed Zilani, Ryan Burns, Peter Jackson, Amber Kearns, Peter Rogers and Bob Pond, with Crs Daniel Wilkins, Don Pember and Caroline Knight and Mayor Rhys Williams against.
Cr Pond said the decision was "one of those things where there's no right or wrong answer", however he supported the 12 councillor system because of the heavy workload councillors are faced with and the unique function of a council opposed to other boards.
"Everyone around this table has brought something to bear of some importance. Council would be diminished with eight instead of 12, our debates would be diminished with eight instead of 12," he said.
"Going to eight and increasing a councillor's workload by 50 percent, I find that a little scary."
Speaking against the option, Cr Pember said councillors needed to show leadership and be representative of the community, while also pointing to the fact it was city officers who did the work to prepare reports.
"Don't forget it is the officers, all of whom are professionals with degrees, masters and even PhDs, who prepare the reports for us to read, debrief and argue on. It's not like we write the reports, we make decisions about the reports," he said.
"The feedback said more than half wanted less councillors. Are we listening to the community or not? It's for that reason I cannot support it."
Cr Jenny Green said the role of a councillor was far more than just attending a monthly council meeting, and that the financial impact of reducing the numbers wouldn't be worth it.
"Not only would our numbers be diluted, we would further reduce the base of knowledge on the council," she said.
"The collective is worth more to the community than the remuneration outlined in the report."
Cr Schumacher, now in his 14th successive year on council, said decreasing the number of elected representatives would place extra stresses on those reduced numbers.
"I know the workload and the heavy demands from the community and it would be horrific to ask any councillor to do more," he said.
"I worry about the impact it would have if reduced to eight and the pressure it would place on individuals to do the job the community expects from us."
Cr Knight said the days of needing such a large number on council were "long gone" and with only eight councillors the city would save in excess of $1 million over five years, money that she said could go to better use in the community.
"We could do so many great things with that saving," she said.
"The community would prefer to see that money used in their neighbourhoods - it could fund extra dog parks or community spaces - than on councillors."
Cr Zilani said the sample size of 64 responses during the public submission period was not an accurate way to gauge the community's thoughts, and was an unfair representation of community sentiment towards council numbers.
He added that residents he had spoken to were happy with the current system and that was why so few were willing to participate in the public submission process.
"A true leader should see the future and work towards that future," he said.
"As such a leader of the community, I cannot support changing our current system which has been running smoothly since 1992."
The city has had a 12 councillor, four ward system since 1992, however the review found an imbalance in representation with the North and Coastal wards being under-represented, and Town and East wards considered over-represented.
As a result of this adoption, the boundaries for all the wards will be subject to changes to address the imbalance of councillor to elector numbers.
The Local Government Act requires every local government to review its wards, boundaries and council representation levels at least every eight years, and with the city's last review in 2014 it is required to make a recommendation to the Local Government Advisory Board by no later than January 31.
