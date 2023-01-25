Mandurah Mail

City of Mandurah councillor representation to remain at 12 following vote on review of wards, boundaries and representation levels

Mandurah council votes to keep 12 councillors

City of Mandurah will retain a four-ward, 12-councillor local government system after the council voted in favour of the status quo at their meeting on Tuesday night.

