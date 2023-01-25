Tips for travelling with mobility aids Advertising Feature

Travelling doesn't have to be difficult.

Planning a trip can be stressful at the best of times, especially when either you or your travel companion have mobility requirements.



There is still a lot of uncertainty around travelling with mobility equipment in Australia, and the team at Motobility often get asked whether electric mobility aids are allowed when boarding a plane, what costs are involved, and which products are best suited for travel.

So they're going to clear things up and give you the top five tips on how to travel with mobility aids, like electric scooters or wheelchairs, all stress-free.

Know Your Batteries

There are a few different types of batteries commonly found in mobility aids. The most common are gel batteries, lead-acid batteries and lithium batteries.



Things to know about your batteries include the kind of battery, size of battery, scooter make and model, size of your scooter when folded and your battery's amps and volts.

Book in Person or Over the Phone

They advise that you communicate with your airline. It helps to let your airline know that you are travelling with mobility equipment.



Ask if they will need any additional information or if they can offer assistance at the airport.



It is generally free to travel with mobility aids, but just to be sure, ask about additional costs, if any.

Carry your User Manual and MSDS Certificate

Always bring the user manual, battery information and MSDS (Material Safety Data Sheet) so that the airline employees assisting you can access the important information efficiently.



Transport to and from Airport

One thing to consider is how you plan to commute to and from airports, as mobility equipment will need to fit into the taxi, bus or train when arriving at your destination.

Prepare for Emergencies

Be prepared for emergencies. Always have spare keys, spare batteries and some accessories. More than that, make sure that your mobility equipment is insured!

