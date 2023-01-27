A Waroona man is behind bars after a string of breaches of a family violence restraining order triggered the conditional suspended prison sentence imposed on him for an earlier assault against the same person.
Caine Anthony Edward Gilbert was also chastised by Magistrate Leanne Atkins for blaming his victim in what was supposed to be an apology letter when he appeared via video link from Casuarina Prison for sentencing in Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday, January 24.
A pre-sentence report found the 37-year-old had a history of family violence and had received a conditional suspended prison order on October 21, 2022 for assaulting the same victim, his ex-partner.
Between November 12 and 15, Gilbert breached the family violence restraining order when he sent five text messages and emails to his ex-partner.
Ms Atkins said it was "singularly unimpressive" Gilbert had committed more offences against the same partner just 22 days after being given a last chance and avoiding prison for assaulting her.
Duty lawyer Claudia Smilovitis said Gilbert had resorted to alcohol as a coping mechanism, which led to him reoffending.
"He can't remember sending the texts or emails because he was drinking," she said.
"They were not threatening, and while they were offensive in parts, they were reflective of the actions of a drunk man who was unaccepting of the end of their relationship."
During the hearing, which lasted for more than an hour, Ms Smilovitis said Gilbert had started to take steps to address his alcohol and anger issues, however not much progress could be made in the short time between his last sentence and his reoffending.
"It has ruined his life and he says he is done with alcohol," she said.
"He was making steps to change by engaging in treatment and help. He has used alcohol as a crutch and that has led to him being back in custody.
"He doesn't want to hurt people. He said he feels like the scum of the earth and he doesn't want alcohol to leave him feeling that way."
Ms Smilovitis said it would be unjust to trigger his suspended imprisonment order and asked Ms Atkins to consider giving him another chance on the order.
However, Ms Atkins told Gilbert that he had explicitly told her he understood what would happen to him if he reoffended when she sentenced him on October 21 and also said his history "doesn't make pleasant reading".
"It took you a ridiculously short length of time to reoffend. You have thumbed your nose ... you are not above the law," she said.
"You tried to paint your victim as the instigator and have taken no responsibility for your actions. The only person who has brought this on is you."
Gilbert was sentenced to two months in prison for each of the five breaches of the family violence restraining order, totalling 10 months imprisonment, with a further seven months for triggering the suspended imprisonment order.
The 10-month term was backdated to November 20, when Gilbert was taken into custody, and Ms Gilbert reduced the seven-month term to six to provide him with "light at the end of the tunnel" despite his "blatant disregard" for the law.
"You have an appalling record of failing to comply with orders meant to protect the people you are in intimate relationships and family situations with," Ms Atkins said she declared Gilbert a serial family violence offender.
