Mandurah Mail

Caine Anthony Edward Gilbert of Waroona imprisoned following VRO breaches

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated January 27 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caine Gilbert is behind bars after a string of breaches of a family violence restraining order triggered the conditional suspended prison sentence imposed on him for an earlier assault against the same person.

A Waroona man is behind bars after a string of breaches of a family violence restraining order triggered the conditional suspended prison sentence imposed on him for an earlier assault against the same person.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.