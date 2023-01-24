The shifting sands of Australia Day

The meaning of Australia Day is now, officially, in a state of flux. Societal views on our national day, marked on the anniversary of the landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove, are shifting. They have been shifting for some time but, like many major societal upheavals, it seems, all of a sudden, to be a fast-moving discourse. Many of us remember the days before Australia Day was even a public holiday, when the conversation around its meaning barely registered. But its alternate meaning - a symbol of the adverse impacts of British settlement on Indigenous Australians - has always been present.