The shifting sands of Australia Day

Updated January 25 2023 - 3:43pm, first published January 24 2023 - 7:13pm
A day off at the tail end of the summer holidays. A day for reflection, and pride. A day for a barbecue with friends and family and to take the boat out in the Mandurah estuary. A day that means nothing much, really. Or, a day to mourn, and rage, and feel frustration at how little has changed in Australia beyond rhetoric.

