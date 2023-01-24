Mandurah Mail

Editorial: The shifting sands of Australia Day

By Mandurah Mail
Updated January 24 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 7:13pm
A day off at the tail end of the summer holidays. A day for reflection, and pride. A day for a barbecue with friends and family and to take the boat out in the Mandurah estuary. A day that means nothing much, really. Or, a day to mourn, and rage, and feel frustration at how little has changed in Australia beyond rhetoric.

