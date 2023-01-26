Mandurah residents left devastated by another tragic dolphin calf death

Peel wildlife volunteers have been left devastated again after the death of dolphin calf, Genie, who was believed to be stranded during low tides.
Genie's mother Bowie survived the stranding but suffered severe sunburn.
Dolphin researcher Dr Krista Nicholson said summer was peak season for live strandings in the estuary.
"It is devastating, especially from an animal welfare perspective," Dr Nicholson said.
"I go out for 10 minutes in the heat and I want to go home to the aircon, to think these animals are exposed to that heat and sun, the suffering that causes..."
The good news, Dr Nicholson said, was that dolphins who survived the burn injuries were able to heal "remarkably well".
This is particularly important since Bowie is key to maintaining Peel's dolphin population.
"All of the adult females that have sustained quite severe sunburn have been able to reproduce again," Dr Nicholson said.
"The main concern for the Peel-Harvey dolphin community, we already have a slightly negative population growth rate.
"We want to make sure no adult females are lost through these strandings or any human cause like entanglements."
Dr Nicholson said strandings were the biggest threat to dolphins in the estuary during summer, and that urgent research was needed into that behaviour.
While there were cameras set up at many of the stranding hotspots, Genie was found near the Harvey River Delta, which is not a visible or easily accessible site.
"It's devastating when we check areas and don't get to one place and there's a stranded individual where we didn't check," Dr Nicholson said.
The main thing that Dr Nicholson and Estuary Guardians Mandurah were advocating for was to take note when lower tides or low high tides coincided with high temperatures.
If a member of the public was to sight a stranded dolphin, Dr Nicholson said there were some things to do to help the animal while waiting on wildlife services to arrive.
"If possible shade the animal, and if it's lying on its side, move it so that it's upright and the blowhole is pointing up so it can breathe properly," she said.
"Put wet towels on the dolphin avoiding the head area. Keep the animal wet and keep very cool water on it."
Dr Nicholson said it was important to keep quiet and keep as much calmness around the animal as possible.
"Basically keeping it wet and shaded are the two most helpful things.
"Especially in summer if they're suffering from heat stress or have been lying there for quite some time."
