1.2m-long mulloway landed from beach near Fourth Groyne the catch of a lifetime for Ravenswood fisherman Mat Bateman

Updated January 25 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 5:30pm
Mat Bateman with his catch. Picture supplied.

Mat Bateman from Ravenswood has spent his life chasing the big one, and he finally landed it last week when he caught this 1.2m-long mulloway off the beach in Silver Sands.

