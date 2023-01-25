Mat Bateman from Ravenswood has spent his life chasing the big one, and he finally landed it last week when he caught this 1.2m-long mulloway off the beach in Silver Sands.
Mat landed his catch near the Fourth Groyne, off Ormsby Terrace, just after sunset on Thursday, January 19.
He used size 5/0 circle hooks and a 35lb lead, baited with a small piece of tailor fillet, which he casted off the beach with his 13ft surf rod.
"I've only caught small ones before, but I've spent many long nights chasing the big one." he said.
Mat said the mammoth mulloway took about 20 minutes to reel in. His effort was well rewarded. Despite not getting a weight, Mat guessed that his catch was "at least 25kg" of good eating.
Considering the catch was out of peak season for mulloway, there should be plenty more where that came from in the coming months.
Have you landed a monster catch in local waters lately? Email us pictures and details of your catch to editor@mandurahmail.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.