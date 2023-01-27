An argument over a minor traffic accident that turned physical has led to a 39-year-old Mandurah man being fined and sentenced to 60 hours community service work.
Peter Thomas Ryall received the sentence in Mandurah Magistrates court on Friday after pleading guilty to charges of assault occasioning bodily harm and driving on an expired licence following an incident on December 28.
Ryall and another driver were involved in a minor traffic accident on Mandurah Road, and after both pulled into the Waterside Drive carpark in Dudley Park became involved in a verbal altercation.
After some pushing and shoving, the victim returned to his car where Ryall punched him, opening up a 1cm cut on the right side of his head.
Ryall returned to his car and drove off but was pulled over by police, who had been called by bystanders, on Leslie Street a short time later.
Police discovered Ryall was driving without authorisation after his licence expired and he had not renewed it, and he was arrested and charged.
Duty lawyer Clare Hay said Ryall accepted he had behaved inappropriately and submitted he be placed on a community-based order to get treatment for his anger issues.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins expressed her disbelief at Ryall's behaviour and that "two grown men were unable to behave in a civilised manner".
"You have no right to lay hands on another member of the community," she said to Ryall.
She sentenced him to a 12-month community-based order with supervision and program requirements plus 60 hours community service for the assault occasioning bodily harm, fined him $150 for driving on an expired licence and ordered he pay court costs of $137.
