Mandurah Mail

Mandurah man Peter Thomas Ryall fined following traffic accident

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated January 27 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Thomas Ryall was fined and sentenced to 60 hours community service work.

An argument over a minor traffic accident that turned physical has led to a 39-year-old Mandurah man being fined and sentenced to 60 hours community service work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.