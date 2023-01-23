A man who abused a number of shop staff members in Meadow Springs and then made threats to kill police officers has thanked a Mandurah magistrate for her "mercy" after avoiding an immediate prison sentence.
Mandurah Magistrates Court heard last Friday how Marko Lee Orman abused staff at a number of shops on September 15, 2022, first at a fish and chip shop, then at Liquorland and finally at a chemist.
About 4.45pm, Orman was abusive towards staff at the fish and chip shop, who called police and he was asked to move on however, he went to Liquorland, where staff activated their duress alarm due to his abusive behaviour.
At 6.40pm he harassed a group of women, and then at 6.53pm aggressively chased people from a chemist.
When police arrived, Orman continued his aggressive behaviour and after being taken into custody made threats to officers, including "you're gonna get killed", "don't you know who I am? You're going to get killed", "I'll kill your whole family", "you're a dead man" and "I'll rip your eyes out".
Upon searching Orman, police found a small, modified knife inside his wallet.
He was charged with disorderly behaviour by using insulting, offensive or threatening language, possession of a prohibited weapon, and making threats to kill, to which he pleaded guilty.
Duty lawyer Clare Hay said Orman had no recollection of the events because of his level of intoxication, however he accepted the facts and was willing to take responsibility for his behaviour.
She told the court Orman had consumed a litre bottle of vodka "very quickly" that day after receiving news from his long-term partner that she was ending their relationship, and that he received a "big fright" when told of how he spoke and behaved towards officers.
Ms Hay submitted that Orman had a number of treatment needs and asked Magistrate Leanne Atkins to consider a suspended sentence if prison was an option.
Orman was sentenced to eight months prison, suspended for 12 months, for making threats to kill, and was fined $800, plus $137 in court costs, on each of the disorderly behaviour and possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
Ms Atkins called Orman's behaviour "totally unacceptable" and said police had a "difficult enough job protecting the community, let alone dealing with drunken people threatening them and their families".
She also warned Orman he had reached a sentence of last resort only because of his treatment needs.
"This sentence is meant to assist you," she said.
"Don't fool yourself; you've had your warning and you know what can happen if you return."
