Marko Lee Orman thanks magistrate for her "mercy" after avoiding prison sentence for threatening to kill police during drunken tirade

By Stuart Horton
Updated January 23 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 6:10pm
A man who abused a number of shop staff members in Meadow Springs and then made threats to kill police officers has thanked a Mandurah magistrate for her "mercy" after avoiding an immediate prison sentence.

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

