Helipad claims are sneaky, misleading

I am disgusted in the health department's deliberately misleading statement in saying the helipad only used twice in last 10 years for "medical treatment".
The sneaky spokesperson neglected to state how many times the helipad has been used to transfer extremely sick locals etc to a major hospital. Having lived near the hospital for 10 years (three years ago) I know the big yellow window rattler was there quite a bit.
David McCulloch, Greenfields
I have over a period of 10 years communicated my concerns about abandoned shopping trolleys.
Unfortunately after many promises by the City of Mandurah and the major retailers such as Coles and Woolworths to get on top of the issue it is actually getting worse.
On Friday, January 22 during my short drive from Halls Head to Greenfields I counted 21 trolleys on the side of the roads.
On a France Street property there are seven trolleys on the verge.
By the way the same property is a disgrace and reminds me of the third world countries that I have visited.
When is "the city" going to get serious about abandoned shopping trolleys?
Ken Wade, Mandurah
A City Officer has informed me despite the waste to energy joint use facility reducing our refuse wastes up to 90% from landfill pollution, our ratepayer waste costs will just keep increasing.
The waste to energy company will benefit from the facility, city's use access fees and energy export credit income from Western Power.
City offices may receive discounted energy use from the company.
The Mayor has reported ratepayers may also be mandated by the WA government to pay for a third waste collection bin each year which the waste to energy facility has made redundant.
This is estimated at up to $90 per annum.
What an example of governments not coordinating communications and program actions efficiently in the public, ratepayer interests.
Graham McPherson, Halls Head
I would like to sing the praises of the fantastic job the wonderful nurses are doing at the chemo ward at Peel Health Campus.
I had 15 chemo treatments and the way they looked after me was beyond expectations.
You go in there with preconceived ideas as you hear all the stories about chemo.
However, the moment you step in the ward you are put at ease by the staff who are kindness itself.
Everything is explained about the treatment in such a way you soon lose any worries you had.
A special mention to Sandra and Megan who were always cheerful and helpful.
Carry on the great work, all my love.
Terry P, Mandurah
