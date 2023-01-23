Mandurah Mail

Mandurah boat crash claims two lives

Updated January 23 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 2:57pm
The bodies of Debbie Burdon, 54, and Kylie Bazzo, 52, were recovered from Mandurah estuary following a tragic boat crash. Picture from Facebook.

The body of a 52-year-old woman has been found following a boat crash in Mandurah, bringing the number of fatalities to two, with a third passenger in hospital suffering from serious injuries.

Local News

