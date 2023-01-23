The body of a 52-year-old woman has been found following a boat crash in Mandurah, bringing the number of fatalities to two, with a third passenger in hospital suffering from serious injuries.
At about 10pm on January 21, the 5.5 metre boat carrying Debbie Burdon, 54, Kylie Bazzo, 52, and two male passengers collided with a red post marker in Mandurah estuary.
The women were thrown from the boat on impact.
Ms Burdon's body was recovered the night of the crash and emergency services were unable to revive her.
A marine search was launched over the weekend for Ms Bazzo, whose body was found at about 7pm on Sunday night.
The 47-year-old man who was believed to be driving the boat was taken to hospital and the fourth passenger, a 54-year-old man, was uninjured.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, and are calling for any witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers.
