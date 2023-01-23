Mandurah Mail

Shaun Vincent Blogna given prison for assault on ex-partner and breaching a suspended imprisonment order

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated January 23 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 1:30pm
Shaun Blogna will spend almost two years behind bars and be registered as a serial family violence offender.

A Mandurah man who threw a four-can pack of energy drinks at his ex-partner's head will spend nearly two years behind bars and be registered as a serial family violence offender following his latest appearance in Mandurah Magistrates Court.

