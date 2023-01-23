A Mandurah man who threw a four-can pack of energy drinks at his ex-partner's head will spend nearly two years behind bars and be registered as a serial family violence offender following his latest appearance in Mandurah Magistrates Court.
Appearing last Friday via video link from Hakea Prison, where he had been held since his arrest following a June 10 incident in which he assaulted his ex-partner, Shaun Vincent Blogna was sentenced for common assault and breaching a violence restraining order, and breaching a suspended imprisonment order.
The court heard how on June 10, Blogna, 39, visited the Mandurah apartment of his ex-partner, where he was asked to come inside so as not to cause a scene and disturb nearby residents in the complex.
Once inside, Blogna put on loud music, to the annoyance of his victim, and after becoming agitated he went to the fridge, removed a four-pack of energy drink cans and threw them at her.
The cans hit the woman in the face, causing swelling and bruising, and Blogna left before being apprehended by police nearby a short time later.
The incident occurred just 10 days after Blogna had received an 18-month suspended prison sentence in the same court on charges relating to two February 2022 assaults.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins rebuked Blogna for his behaviour and said it was "not unjust" to activate his suspended prison sentence.
"Instead of complying with your order you went out and you committed another offence," Ms Atkins said.
"People like you chose to breach family violence restraining orders and the community needs to have faith in those orders otherwise their validity is brought into question.
"I am satisfied (activating the suspended sentence) is only appropriate."
Blogna was sentenced to 10 months in prison, backdated to June 10, for the common assault on his ex-partner, and he was given a further 11 months in prison for breaching his suspended imprisonment order.
Despite a request through his lawyer Monica Snowball to not impose a Section 124E order - which would register Blogna a serial family violence offender - Magistrate Atkins said there was sufficient history for him to be registered.
