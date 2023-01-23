Mandurah Mail

Rockingham-Mandurah all out for 142, Melville 0/17 in reply at stumps on day one

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated January 25 2023 - 4:49pm, first published January 23 2023 - 12:30pm
Skipper Teague Wyllie made a valiant 60 but it wasn't enough to stop Rockingham-Mandurah from being skittled for just 142 against Melville. Picture by Stuart Horton.

A defiant knock from skipper Teague Wyllie wasn't enough to stop Rockingham-Mandurah from collapsing for a subpar total in their two-day match against Melville at Tompkins Park on Saturday.

