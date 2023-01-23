A defiant knock from skipper Teague Wyllie wasn't enough to stop Rockingham-Mandurah from collapsing for a subpar total in their two-day match against Melville at Tompkins Park on Saturday.
Wyllie nearly carried his bat as the Mariners were skittled for just 142 inside 78 overs on the opening day of their clash with Melville, with the skipper providing some resistance on his way to 60 as the wickets tumbled around him.
The visitors were immediately on the back foot after winning the toss and electing to bat when Wesley Steele was removed for a second-ball duck.
Corey Wasley joined his skipper at the wicket and made a good start, however he was dismissed just as the pair started to build something, falling to Mitchell Jackson for 19.
The Mariners started to steady through keeper George Bell and Wyllie, with the pair adding 41 for the third wicket - the highest partnership of the day - before the Englishman became the first of Brad Turner's five victims, bowled for 23.
Mitchell Oliver came and went cheaply (4), which triggered the start of a Mariners' collapse in which they lost their final seven wickets for just 51.
Cooper Dehring and Jay Collard were both removed by Jackson - Dehring trapped in front for 1 and Collard bowled for 2 - with just two runs added to the visitor's total, however Chris Webber offered some resistance at eight before he became Turner's third victim for 20.
As the wickets fell around him, Wyllie bedded in and compiled a patient and resilient 60 across four-and-a-half hour stay at the crease and 198 balls faced, with five fours and a six - as many boundaries as the rest of the team combined.
The penultimate wicket to fall, Wyllie's stay finally ended as he tried to attack and add vital late runs, but he missed one advancing down the wicket to Turner and became his fifth scalp when keeper Tom Cullen whipped off the bails before he could make his ground.
Jake Pattison faced 18 balls before he was dismissed for a duck, lbw to Declan Power, leaving the Mariners all out for just 142.
Melville made it to stumps without losing a wicket, finishing the day the far more satisfied of the two teams on 0/17, with just a further 126 runs required for victory on day two, which starts at 11.40am this Saturday.
Second grade batsman Jaxon Cornford scored his first century for the club as the Mariners' 2nd XI racked up a big score against Melville.
Cornford - who has spent time in the firsts - hit 122 off 154 deliveries, with 12 fours and three sixes, as the Mariners finished day one at 6/311.
