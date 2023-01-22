Second body found after Mandurah boat crash

Update: 23/01/2023
Police have confirmed that around 7pm last night, Peel Water Police officers recovered the body of a missing 52-year-old woman, who had fallen overboard following a boat crash, near Creery Island in the Mandurah estuary.
The woman's family members have been notified and the investigation into the cause of the boat crash is ongoing.
Update: 3.04pm, 22/01/2023
Police have retracted the below information. The body has not been found and the search for the second missing woman is ongoing.
Update: A 52-year-old woman who fell overboard after a boat crash in the Mandurah estuary has been found deceased.
She is the second fatality of the crash, which happened around 10pm last night.
Two other passengers have survived the crash, one man with serious injuries and another uninjured.
Previously:
One woman has died and a second is missing after a boat crash in the Mandurah estuary last night.
Around 10pm on January 21, a boat with four passengers collided with a red post marker in the estuary and two women were thrown from the boat.
A 54-year-old woman was recovered from the water but was unable to be revived and died at the scene. A second woman, 52, remains unaccounted for with a search underway.
One 47-year-old man who was believed to be driving the boat was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a second man, 54, was uninjured.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestopperswa.com.au.
