Andrew Hastie calls for helipad to remain at Peel Health Campus

By Edward Scown
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 2:55pm
RAC Rescue conducts a large proportion of helicopter transfers between hospitals in WA.

Member for Canning Andrew Hastie has called plans to build over the helipad at Peel Health Campus a 'kick in the teeth' to residents of the Peel Region.

