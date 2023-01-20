Member for Canning Andrew Hastie has called plans to build over the helipad at Peel Health Campus a 'kick in the teeth' to residents of the Peel Region.
Mr Hastie joins City of Mandurah Councilor Don Pember in calling for the helipad to remain, despite it only being used twice in the past decade.
"Access to Peel Health Campus by helicopter is vital in serious emergencies," Mr Hastie said.
"At the last State Election, Premier McGowan promised voters that the Peel Heath Campus would be upgraded - and this was a promise Peel residents took at face value. Instead, he has done nothing but let us down."
That upgrade is in the works, pending the WA Health Department taking over operation of Peel Health Campus, which is not expected to happen until 2024. It will include 63 new inpatient beds, improved medical imaging facilities, and a mental health emergency centre.
The planned expansion of the hospital requires building over the existing helipad, and a spokesperson for the South Metropolitan Health Service, the state arm which will operate Peel Health Campus, said they don't deem it necessary to replace it.
"There have been only two helicopter landings for medical care at Peel Health Campus in the past 10 years. The evidence shows a helipad is not required in the redevelopment."
Mandurah Councilor Don Pember cites research from Edith Cowan University, which concludes that helicopter transport to trauma centres in Perth increased survivability within 50km to 250km of Perth. With Peel Health Campus 73km away from Royal Perth Hospital by road, he believes the helipad should remain as an option.
"If you have to go between Mandurah and Perth, you go by road ambulance. That's it," he said.
The same research also showed that major trauma victims who were taken to a local hospital before being transported to Perth were at a 50 per cent higher risk of death compared with those taken straight to Perth by helicopter.
The South Metropolitan Health Service spokesperson said flying patients directly to Perth was their preferred option, and transfer flights to their hospitals only occur from regional and rural hospitals, which Peel Health Campus isn't considered to be.
Mr Hastie has brought the matter to the attention of Premier Mark McGowan, and Labor state members, who he has asked to ensure the current helipad remains, or is replaced in the upgrade process.
"I call on him to step in and ensure our hospital keeps its helipad. It will save lives and he knows it," Mr Hastie said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.