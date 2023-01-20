One of Australia's most loved TV chefs and food authors, 'Fast' Ed Halmagyi has joined the Mandurah Crab Fest experience as this year's food ambassador.
Crab Fest, one of Western Australia's biggest free regional events, is back for 2023 and will burst onto the scene on March 18 and 19 on the city's stunning waterfront spaces.
For more than a decade, internationally renowned Fast Ed has shared his quick food ideas on Better Homes and Gardens, as well on radio, in newspapers, magazines and books. Fast Ed has more than 20 years' experience cooking in some of the world's best restaurants, both in Australia and overseas, and is excited join the line-up of celebrities at this year's Crab Fest.
Fast Ed is set to share his love of food and cook up culinary creations on the Spud Shed Cooking Stage during the Crab Fest weekend, along with other celebrities, and will also be popping up at other surprise occasions throughout the festival.
Crab Fest will be a true feast for the senses, with a huge range of fresh and exciting food experiences for everyone, including seafood lovers. The Spud Shed Cooking Stage will be a hive of cooking and tasting all weekend and is always a popular spot for festival-goers.
As well as the Spud Shed Cooking Stage and a great choice of food and drink stalls to satisfy all tastes, there is also a range of exclusive ticketed Crab Fest experiences - on sale now - that are not to be missed.
WA's best seafood, beef and produce will be on the menu at Mandurah's Long Table dinner on Thursday, March 16, hosted by Brewvino. Four delicious dishes will be accompanied by Leeuwin Estate wines and Whitelakes Brewing beers, plus there'll be live entertainment from local Mandurah artists.
Soiree by the Bay on Friday, March 17, hosted by Whitelakes Brewing, will be a deliciously indulgent evening of fine food and drinks on Mandurah's Eastern Foreshore, overlooking the beautiful Peel-Harvey Estuary. Guests will enjoy freshly shucked oysters, Fraser Gallop Estate wines, Villa Sandi Prosecco and a selection of locally crafted Whitelakes beer, plus a DJ to top off the special evening.
On Saturday, March 18, the Prosecco and Pilates event, also hosted by Whitelakes Brewing, will include a morning of pilates with a professional instructor, followed by brunch and bottomless prosecco on Mandurah's Eastern Foreshore.
Hone your bartending skills and whip up a selection of delicious drinks at the Cocktail Masterclasses on March 18 and 19, hosted by Cocktail Gastronomy. Create and then enjoy your very own cocktails, all with the beautiful Eastern Foreshore as the backdrop.
To secure your spot at one - or all - of the ticketed events, go to www.crabfest.com.au for bookings and all the details.
Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams encouraged everyone to get in quick to grab tickets to some of the hottest foodie events in town.
"It's great to see some of our local businesses coming together to host these exciting events during Crab Fest," he said. "Crab Fest always offers up an exciting range of delicious food and drink options for everyone, and it's great to see the offerings expanded with our ticketed events in 2023."
Highlights of the 2023 Crab Fest include a Main Stage with headline acts, family entertainment, activities, a dedicated Children's Stage, action sports, water activations, fireworks plus a smorgasbord of pop-up food stalls and licensed bars.
The 2023 Crab Fest footprint will stretch from the City Centre and along Mandurah's Eastern and Western Foreshores, Mandjar Square and over to the award-winning Mandurah Ocean Marina.
The Channel 7 Mandurah Crab Fest is delivered by the City of Mandurah and supported by the State Government through Tourism WA's Regional Events Program.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors.
