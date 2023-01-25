Summer is definitely here, and what better way to protect you and your family at home this season than to invest in sun and security protection: roller shutters.
Adding roller shutters to your windows significantly reduces the flow of hot air that is able to enter your home during summer.
Acting as a barrier between the window glass and sunlight, high-quality, custom roller shutters not only block up to 80 per cent of heat, but they also eliminate the annoying glare of bright sunlight.
Not only that, they protect the interior of your home by blocking out damaging UV rays.
Additionally, roller shutters have effective insulation properties which will also keep your home warmer in winter.
Nu Style Shutters offer a 10 per cent discount on roller shutters and any of their other products like security doors and window screens to all seniors with a valid Western Australian seniors card.
That will help you save for when you decide to install or upgrade your security shutters and screens.
If that's not incentive enough to improve the safety of your home, WA seniors card members can also claim a rebate of up to $400 (terms and conditions apply), per household from the state government, towards the purchase of eligible home and security items.
Nu Style Shutters also offer the best quality products for outdoor blinds, security doors and windows, and plantation shutters. They're your one stop shop, and their friendly team are always happy to help.
There really is no better time to have that added security from both intruders, and the sun. For year round climate control in your home, get a quote for roller shutters from Nu Style Shutters today.
For more information go to nustyleshutters.com.au or call 1300 296 820.
Planning a trip can be stressful at the best of times, especially when either you or your travel companion have mobility requirements.
There is still a lot of uncertainty around travelling with mobility equipment in Australia, and the team at Motobility often get asked whether electric mobility aids are allowed when boarding a plane, what costs are involved, and which products are best suited for travel.
So they're going to clear things up and give you the top five tips on how to travel with mobility aids, like electric scooters or wheelchairs, all stress-free.
There are a few different types of batteries commonly found in mobility aids. The most common are gel batteries, lead-acid batteries and lithium batteries.
Things to know about your batteries include the kind of battery, size of battery, scooter make and model, size of your scooter when folded and your battery's amps and volts.
They advise that you communicate with your airline. It helps to let your airline know that you are travelling with mobility equipment.
Ask if they will need any additional information or if they can offer assistance at the airport.
It is generally free to travel with mobility aids, but just to be sure, ask about additional costs, if any.
Always bring the user manual, battery information and MSDS (Material Safety Data Sheet) so that the airline employees assisting you can access the important information efficiently.
One thing to consider is how you plan to commute to and from airports, as mobility equipment will need to fit into the taxi, bus or train when arriving at your destination.
Be prepared for emergencies. Always have spare keys, spare batteries and some accessories. More than that, make sure that your mobility equipment is insured!
To find the ideal mobility travel companion, pop into Motobility's showrooms in either Osborne Park or Mandurah.
For more information, call Motobility on 08 9242 7333 to book a free demonstration or visit their website motobility.com.au.