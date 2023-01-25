Nu Style Shutters in Mandurah Advertising Feature

Perth roller shutters with packers, installed by Nu Style Shutters. Picture supplied.

Summer is definitely here, and what better way to protect you and your family at home this season than to invest in sun and security protection: roller shutters.

Adding roller shutters to your windows significantly reduces the flow of hot air that is able to enter your home during summer.

Acting as a barrier between the window glass and sunlight, high-quality, custom roller shutters not only block up to 80 per cent of heat, but they also eliminate the annoying glare of bright sunlight.

Not only that, they protect the interior of your home by blocking out damaging UV rays.

Additionally, roller shutters have effective insulation properties which will also keep your home warmer in winter.

Nu Style Shutters offer a 10 per cent discount on roller shutters and any of their other products like security doors and window screens to all seniors with a valid Western Australian seniors card.

That will help you save for when you decide to install or upgrade your security shutters and screens.

If that's not incentive enough to improve the safety of your home, WA seniors card members can also claim a rebate of up to $400 (terms and conditions apply), per household from the state government, towards the purchase of eligible home and security items.

Nu Style Shutters also offer the best quality products for outdoor blinds, security doors and windows, and plantation shutters. They're your one stop shop, and their friendly team are always happy to help.

There really is no better time to have that added security from both intruders, and the sun. For year round climate control in your home, get a quote for roller shutters from Nu Style Shutters today.

For more information go to nustyleshutters.com.au or call 1300 296 820.

