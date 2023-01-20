Coolongup man charged after alleged hit and run

Police have charged a 37-year-old man in relation to an alleged hit and run in Coolongup on January 18.
Around 5.05am, the man was driving a blue Ford Focus hatchback when he allegedly struck a man riding a BMX bicycle on Wyola Street.
It is further alleged he did not stop after the crash and drove away without offering help to the victim.
The cyclist, a 34-year-old man, sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
It is believed the driver of the Ford Focus and cyclist are known to each other.
The driver has been charged with one count of Driver Failed to Stop and Ensure Assistance Received After Incident Occasioning Bodily Harm and one count of Driver Failed to Report an Incident Occasioning Bodily Harm.
He is due to appear before the Rockingham Magistrates Court on February 13.
