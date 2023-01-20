Mandurah Mail

Coolongup man charged after alleged hit and run

Updated January 20 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:13pm
It is believed the driver and cyclist are known to each other. Picture from files.

Police have charged a 37-year-old man in relation to an alleged hit and run in Coolongup on January 18.

