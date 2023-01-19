Mandurah sees higher bushfire statistics, DFES warns to prepare for dry WA summer

City of Mandurah's 2022 bushfire statistics have shown a 54 per cent increase in prevalence from 2020, and dry summer conditions are set to heighten the risk across WA for the rest of summer.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said the state had already experienced "several significant bushfires" this season, and upcoming hot and dry conditions would increase susceptibility.
"During summer, vegetation naturally dries out and the risk of bushfire can escalate quickly with any extended period of hot, dry and windy weather," a DFES spokesperson told the Mail.
"Considering more than 93 per cent of our state is bushfire-prone, no-one can afford to be complacent in coming months."
Mandurah experienced 76 bushfires in 2021 and 82 in 2022, a significant increase from 2020, when 53 bushfires were recorded.
The Shire of Murray saw 67 bushfires in 2022, an increase from 54 in 2021 but less than its 2020 number, 81.
Waroona was one area of Peel that saw a decrease in 2022, with 15 bushfires compared to 16 in both 2021 and 2020.
The DFES spokesperson said the department was urging members of the WA public to create a bushfire plan in preparation for the weather ahead.
"We know that indecision is the biggest killer in a bushfire emergency, which is why we're encouraging the public to take action now," they said.
"Create or update your bushfire plan, stay aware of conditions in your area and visit Emergency WA for current alerts and warnings."
Visit mybushfireplan.wa.gov.au to create a bushfire plan or download the My Bushfire Plan app from the App Store or Google Play.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.