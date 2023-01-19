A new campaign in the Peel will give local eateries and diners the opportunity to help those in the region who are living with food insecurity.
With reportedly more than 50,000 people in the community experiencing food insecurity, Bridge Builders Incorporated's Dine Out to Help Out campaign will partner with local restaurants to donate part of their proceeds to providing much needed meals on Random Acts of Kindness Day, February 17.
Bridge Builders CEO Kelly Mansfield said the organisation had been looking for opportunities to raise further awareness throughout Mandurah.
"This opportunity allows locals to enjoy some of the best food and drink Mandurah and the Bindjareb region have to offer," Ms Mansfield said.
"When you eat out on February 17 you can be helping others eat as well."
Ten per cent of the gross sales from participating local eateries on the day will be donated to help Bridge Builders to feed families in need.
In 2022, Bridge Builders provided more than 31,425 meals to 7,900 struggling Peel locals and the organisation predicts the need will increase in 2023.
To find out more and discover updates on participating eateries, visit www.bridgebuilders.org.au/dineout-to-helpout.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.