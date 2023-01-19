Mandurah Mail

Dine Out to Help Out campaign to help feed struggling Mandurah residents

Updated January 19 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
'Dine Out to Help Out' will help Bridge Builders to feed struggling people within the Peel region. Picture by Maria Lin Kim via Unsplash.

A new campaign in the Peel will give local eateries and diners the opportunity to help those in the region who are living with food insecurity.

Local News

