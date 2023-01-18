House of the Week | Where memories are made

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Situated in one of Mandurah's most convenient and desirable locations, is this beautifully presented three bedroom, two bathroom home. Boasting abundant space inside and out with functional living areas, plus a sparkling pool for those warm summer days, all resting on a generous 495m2 corner block.
Entering the home you are greeted by soaring high ceilings, flowing through to the open and vibrant main living areas and the welcoming kitchen. This comprises of a spacious breakfast bar that encircles the space, ample storage, pot drawers, feature tiling, counter sunk double sink, stainless steel oven and five burner gas cooktop, plus a secondary open scullery space.
There are three well-appointed large bedrooms, all with built-in-robes. The main bedroom has a spacious walk-in-robe which opens into a private ensuite.
Heading to the outdoor living, be met by an enclosed alfresco entertaining area, equipped with timber decking leading to an extended patio and then over decorative exposed concrete to your very own pool oasis. The sparkling salt water pool is surrounded by lush greenery and will be where you want to spend all of your summer days.
